From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has rescued a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped on Sunday night by suspected hoodlums, terrorising Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

The victim identified as Mngusuur Iorlian was said to have been abducted at about noon in her father’s residence, opposite NKST Church, Akpera, in Adikpo town, on Easter Sunday.

However, policemen under the codename “Operation Zenda” were said to have trailed the abductors and rescued the victim from their den.

The men of Operation Zenda also arrested two suspects, including one Vershima Sunday of Mbawer community, Nanev in Kwande Local Government Area of the state, and Grace Yaaor, in connection with the kidnap.

According to impeccable sources from the area, a bubble burst when the hideout of the kidnap syndicate was raided by the police, following a tip off.

It was further gathered that during a gun duel with the police, one of the suspects identified as Vershima Sunday was arrested, while four others escaped with bullet wounds.

Also, one lady identified as Grace Yaaor was arrested for concealing information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects, while one motorcycle suspected to have been used by the hoodlum was recovered by the police. The victim, Mngusuur Iorlian, has reunited with her parents.