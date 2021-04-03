From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government has disclosed that 15 kidnapped persons by bandits have been rescued by security operatives in the state.

Police said the rescue operations were successfully carried out in different locations in Chikun Local Government Area of the state

In the first operational feedback, three kidnapped women were rescued in Rijiya Uku general area of the council area.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: ‘The three women were kidnapped on November 18th, 2020, when armed bandits attacked a village in a neighbouring state. Since then, the bandits moved the hostages around to evade security forces, eventually crossing into Chikun LGA.

‘Following a tip-off on Thursday 1st April, 2021, revealing that the hostages had been sighted, police personnel mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits, forcing them to abandon their captives.

‘In another operation, the Police rescued 12 persons who had been similarly abducted following an attack by armed bandits along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

‘The operatives on a routine patrol found the 12 persons in a Buruku forest and eventually rescued them while the criminals escaped.

‘Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the report with thanks, and commended the Kaduna State Police Command under the leadership of CP Umar Musa Muri for a job well done. He also conveyed his warm regards and best wishes to the rescued citizens.’