Two more students abducted from the Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri, in Kebbi State, have been rescued.

The students were reportedly rescued in a forest in Zamfara state.

Police Spokesperson in Zamfara, Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the development, yesterday.

He said one male and one female student were rescued on Saturday.

Gunmen had attacked the school on June 17 and abducted an undisclosed number of students and teachers.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the school on motorcycles and engaged police officers in a crossfire —leaving some of the students injured, while one of them died in the process.

However, three days later, the Nigerian Army, in a surveillance operation, rescued three of the students.

Bandits have been on the rampage in the North in recent times, with schools as their major target, where they kidnap students for huge ransoms.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.