Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police Command has rescued two Chinese expatriates, who were kidnapped at a mining site at Ishiagu in Ivo local government area of the state.The victims, Shen Gushen and Mao Ximnim, who were kidnapped on March 29, were released unhurt by their abductors. According to the Command’s spokesperson, Loveth Odah, the victims were released unharmed as a result of the sustained pressure mounted by the police operatives from the command.

Odah said: “It would be recalled that on 29/03/2020, the Command confirmed the kidnapping of two Chinese, one Shen Gushen, ‘m’ and Mao Ximnim ‘m’, which took place at Green Filed Nigeria Ltd company site Ishiagu Ivo LGA of the state.

“Today March 31, about 11am, the victims were released unharmed as a result of the sustained pressure mounted by the Police operatives. The victims have been since reunited with their community. Meanwhile, police is on manhunt for the bandit.”