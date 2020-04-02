Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State police command has rescued two Chinese nationals who were kidnapped at a mining site at Ishiagu in Ivo local government area of the state.

The victims , Shen Gushen and Mao Ximnim ,who were kidnapped on Sunday ,March 29, 2020, were released unhurt by their abductors.

According to the command’s spokesman, DSP Loveth Odah, the victims were released unharmed as a result of the sustained pressure mounted by the police operatives from the command.

Odah said: “It would be recalled that on 29/03/2020 the command confirmed a kidnap incident of two Chinese nationals one Shen Gushen ‘m’ and Mao Ximnim ‘m’ which took place at Green Filed Nigeria Ltd company site at Ishiagu, Ivo L.G.A of the state.

“Today 31st March, 2020 at about 11am the victims were released unharmed as a result of the sustained pressure mounted by the police operatives. The victims have been since reunited with their community. Meanwhile, the police is on manhunt for the bandit”.