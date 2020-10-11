The police in Kogi State have rescued two medical doctors, kidnapped by unknown gunmen in different parts of the state on Oct. 6 and 7.

Their rescue was confirmed in a statement issued in Lokoja on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, DSP William Aya.

Aya said that Dr Ejike Mgbeahurike, who was kidnapped from his private clinic in Ayingba on Oct. 7, was rescued from a bush on Ayingba-Ankpa road in the early hours of Sunday.

He further said that the Safer Highway Patrol team of Ankpa Divisional Police Station rescued the doctor while on routine patrol duty on the Ojogobi/Ogodo axis.

“He was rescued to the police station while effort is being intensified to recover his vehicle,” the police spokesman said.

He added said that Dr Yahaya Ebiloma, who was kidnapped in Ankpa on Oct. 6, had also regained freedom from his captors.

Aya said that Ebiloma regained his freedom at about 11pm. on Oct. 9, when he was released by his abductors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) had, on Oct. 9, cried out over the kidnap of two of its members, appealing to the police and the government to act to secure their release. (NAN)