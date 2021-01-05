From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the recovery of Masters David Ikechukwu Okoye and Marvelous Monday who were abducted some weeks ago, and handed over to their parents.

Master Okoye was alleged to have been abducted by Chinonso Slyvanus, 17, who entered his mother’s shop on August 21, 2020, and took him away.

It was gathered that Sylvanus and one Mr Ekene Duru both residents of Umuochialla Village in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia state are members of a child trafficking syndicate that specializes in using sweets and biscuits to lure children of two to three years old.

They were alleged to sell the abducted children at amount ranging from N200,000 to N300,000 to their clients, Mrs Rose Okoro and Mrs Ngozi Ukpai who are based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was equally alleged that Rose and Ngozi would in turn sale the kids to Mr Chidi Okoro owner of God’s Favour Clinic and Maternity situated at No 3 Umunkwuocha road Umuode village in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State, an outfit he use as a cover-up to perpetrated his illicit trade of child trafficking.

Lock however ran out on the gang, when based on information police swoop on their hide out, arrested the abductors and rescued the kids.