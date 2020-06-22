Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Police Command in Lagos State, have rescued two suspected burglars from being lynched by a mob on Lagos Island.

The RRS Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu, said this in the squad twitter handle on Monday.

He said that the RRS operatives rescued and handed over the suspects to Area ‘A’ Lion Building, Lagos Island for investigation.

Disu said that the suspects had allegedly broken into an undisclosed residence, stole some clothes, which were recovered from them.

“The RRS officers on patrol along Lagos Island rescued two suspected burglars from being lynched by a mob.

“Items recovered from them are clothes. They have been handed over to Area ‘A’ Lion Building, Lagos Island for further investigation,” he said. (NAN)