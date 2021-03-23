From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state police command has rescued a two years old girl, identified as Shafa’u Hussaini from the den of Kidnappers after five days in captivity.

The Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO) of the command confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen on in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, the abductors of the girl, has been arrested for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

“In her continued effort to rid Kebbi state of all forms of criminal activities, the State Police Command has succeeded in rescuing one Shafa’u Hussaini ‘f’ aged 2yrs, who was kidnapped at Ambursa town and arrested her abductors for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

” On the 20th March, 2021 at about 1000hrs, one Hussaini Muhammad ‘m’ of Ambursa town, Birnin Kebbi LGA, reported that, on the 19th March, 2021 at about 1200hrs, his daughter named Shafa’u Hussaini ‘f’ aged 2yrs, got missing. Later, he was called by an unknown person, who claimed to be a kidnapper and demanded the sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000.00k) or else, they will kill her.

“On receipt of the report, our operatives swung into action. During the course of investigation, the victim was rescued and one Abbas Abubakar ‘m’ aged 21yrs, a neighbor to the victim, was arrested. In the course of further investigation, he confessed to have conspired with one Hadiza Ahmed ‘f’ aged 30yrs, also a neighbor to the victim, kidnapped and took the victim to one Zainab Muhammad ‘f’ aged 35yrs of Gulumbe village, B/Kebbi LGA.

” They were all arrested in connection with the case. The victim has been reunited with her family. Suspects will soon be charged to court after the completion of investigation.”

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Mr. Adeleke Bode Adeyinka Bode, implored the good people of the State to be vigilant and wary of criminals while entrusting their children to their neighbors as well as their relations.

.