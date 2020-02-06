Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina have rescued 26 kidnapped victims earlier abducted by bandits from their homes at Badna-Buruku village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Reports indicate that the bandits had on January 26, 2020, attacked the village from where they abducted the victims, comprising 18 men and eight women, and took them on motorcycles into a forest in Zamfara State.

Briefing reporters on the matter, the Police Public Relations Officer at the Katsina Police command, SP Gambo Isah, said that the police rescued the victims on February 4, at Dungun-Mu’azu village in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State where they were “found wandering.”

According to the PPRO, “the hoodlums demanded payment of N1 million per head from their families, totaling the sum of N26 million as ransom.

“They were taken to Ibrahim Coomasie Police Hospital Katsina for treatment. The command is making effort to reunite them with their families.”