The Police said they have rescued 26 kidnapped persons in Kaduna and Zamfara states.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, ASP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement, yesterday, said the State Command rescued 15 kidnapped persons and recovered rustled 32 cows.

Jalige said that on April 9, at about 1525hours, gunmen suspected to be bandits blocked Buruku Birnin Gwari Road around Unguwan Yako forest, in an attempt to kidnap occupants of two Volkswagen saloon cars.

“A swift response by the operatives of the command forced the marauding bandits to retreat and flee into the forest with bullet wounds, abandoning their victims.The operatives, however, searched the entire area and successfully rescued 15 victims unhurt,” he said.

He said that the drivers of the vehicles sustained varying degrees of injuries and were receiving treatment.

Jalige said that the remaining victims had been profiled and, subsequently, reunited with their respective families.

Jalige reassured the command’s relentless effort in securing public space and creating an enabling environment for legitimate business to thrive in the state.

Also, the Police Command in Zamfara said it has secured the release of 11 kidnapped persons in the state.

Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, announced this in a statement issued in Gusau, at the weekend. He said the release of the kidnapped victims was part of an ongoing peace process enunciated by Governor Bello Matawalle.

He added that the command also repelled an attack by suspected bandits on Yarkala village in Rawayya District of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara and recovered weapons.