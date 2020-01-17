Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has rescued 27 abducted children from two illegal orphanages operated in the state and Kaduna State.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Haruna Abdullahi said the children were rescued from a home operated by Prof. Solomon Musa Tarfa of No 15 Iroko Avenue, Normansland, Sabon Gari, Kano.

He disclosed that 19 children were initially rescued from the said orphanage, while further investigation led to the rescue of eight more at another home in Kaduna State.

“On 25 December, 2019, credible Information available at the Command’s disposal revealed that one Prof. Solomon Musa Tarfa of number 15 Iroko Avenue, Normansland, Kano operates an Orphanage Home named Du Mercy Children Development Ministry without lawful authority.

“He used the orphanage home to house children of both sexes reasonably believed to be abducted” said the spokesman.

Based on that information, the Command team of Operation Puff-Adder was detailed for intelligence-led operation.

“He was arrested and 19 children were found under his control or possession.

“ Investigation was extended to the sister Orphanage home located at No 6 Favour Close, Narayi High Cot Kaduna and eight more children were found.”

DSP Abdullahi further stated that “the wife of the principal suspect, one Mrs. Mercy Tarfa now at large is in active connivance with her husband to commit the heinous crime where she participated fully in sourcing the children through unlawful means.

“Further investigation into the case reveals that one Dr. Chidi Christopher Nwoye also at large, a Medical Doctor with Assumpta Clinic, Normansland, Kano aiid and facilitated the procuring of pregnant women, gave them the necessary medical care/attention and after given birth, he then collects and hand over the children to the principal suspect, Prof. Solomon Musa Tarfa.”

However, Prof. Solomon Musa Tarfa who lamented that he had been held in detention by the police since December 2019, denied the allegations. He claimed he was licensed to operate an orphanage while adding that he is also accredited by the state Ministry of Women Affairs . He insisted that his ordeal was a conspiracy hatched by the police and some powerful interests in the state.

Meanwhile the police spokesman further disclosed: “Three notorious kidnappers/ armed robbery suspects led by their gang leader, Murtala Sani who terrorizes part of Kano, Kaduna and Katsina States were trailed with technical support and were arrested.

“A syndicate of five suspected armed robbers was also busted. Suspects were trailed and arrested after a complaint of an armed robbery was lodged by one Alhaji Yusuf Hassan of Ta’udu village, Rano Local Government Area, Kano.

“The suspects were arrested at different locations within the state” he stated while adding that the suspects had confessed to have entered the house of the complainant, injured him and robbed him the sum of N2, 050, 000.00.

“They confessed to the crime and also confessed to have robbed a Chinese nationalist last year.”

