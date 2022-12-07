From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has commenced an investigation into a robbery attack on Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja and rescued three kidnapped persons.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Josephine Adeh, who made the announcement Wednesday, said the police have also beefed up security in the town following a robbery attack on Tuesday night.

She said the robbery which took place at Kubwa Relocation Estate, off Arab Road resulted in the shooting of two victims, one Oshodi and another Abdulwahab (both other names unknown).

The statement reads; “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced investigations into the reported case of security breach occasioned by armed robbery, shooting and abduction of some persons in the Kubwa Relocation Estate, off Arab Road area of the FCT on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday notes that the swift response of the Command, in an aggressive manhunt on the perpetrators, resulted in the rescue of three (3) victims and the recovery of firearms and ammunition, including 1 AK47 Riffle, 25 Rounds of ammunition.

Preliminary investigations however revealed that at about 1930hrs (7:30 pm) of December 6, 2022, some armed criminals came into the Kubwa Relocation Estate, shot two victims, one Oshodi and another Abdulwahab (both other names unknown). The suspects while departing the scene, left with four victims, possibly, to enable them to evade arrest by the approaching Police response team deployed to the area on quick intervention. The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, one of them, Oshodi could not survive as he was confirmed dead by the Doctor, while Abdulwahab is still being attended to.

“Meanwhile, the CP calls for calm, noting that the Command has since deployed intelligence and other operational assets possible to fortify security in the entire Kubwa area and its environs. He assures that investigations have since commenced to identify the suspects and bring them to book while ascertaining their mission and motives.

“The Command urges members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicion or untoward situation through the following numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached through 0902 222 2352