By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police command has rescued three teenage girls from forced prostitution in Itamaga ,Ikorodu area of the state.

The victims were rescued by officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO),SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the girls were rescued on January 8, 2023, at about 6.am when a patrol team noticed their suspicious movements within the area.

He said,” Upon questioning the girls, they revealed that they were fleeing from the custody of a mistress, who brought them from Akwa Ibom state to Lagos, under the guise of employment.

“Preliminary investigation, revealed that the victims, Saviour 14, Bright 13, and Deborah,12 (surnames withheld), upon reaching Lagos were locked by their mistress (still at large), in a hotel, and starved for days as a means to force them into accepting prostitution. Contact has been established with the victims’ families.

“The Commander RRS, CSP Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi, has in line with the directive of the commissioner of police, CP Abiodun Alabi, transferred the victims to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command for further investigation”.