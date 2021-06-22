From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The police in Delta State on Tuesday said three trafficked persons have been rescued from suspected traffickers in the state.

The Command in a statement by the Acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said two suspects were presently in custody over the incident.

Edafe explained that one of the rescued persons, 16-year-old Jamila Shagari, was seen roaming around aimlessly around a church in Asaba, adding that some good Samaritans reported to the police, who detailed operatives to bring her to the station.

‘Preliminary investigation later revealed that she was kidnapped along with three other kids by unknown men with a car while they were playing in their village surroundings in Niger State,’ he said.

According to him, the victim also narrated that she was 12-years-old when she was kidnapped and brought to one Mrs Gloria Ugbebor (39) of Umunede community in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said ‘her name was changed to Dorcas Peter by the said suspect and taken to Lagos where she was handed over to one Azubuike.

‘She served him as a house help for two years, after much suffering in Mr Azubuike’s house, she then returned to Mrs Gloria Ugbebor in Umunede who later handed her over to one Mrs Vera Olunwa (62) of Asaba.

‘The two suspects, Mrs Gloria Ugbebor and Mrs Vera Olunwa were arrested while two other children, Nuhu Yohanna (12) and Abednego Joshua (11) who were in custody of Mrs Gloria Ugbebor were also rescued.

‘Effort is on to locate the biological parents of the said victims. Investigation is ongoing with a view to arrest their other accomplices.’