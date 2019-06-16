Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Enugu State police command has said it rescued three women allegedly abducted by Fulani herdsmen along Agbani -Ugbawka road on Friday.

Suspected herdsmen were reported to have attacked a commercial bus playing the Agbani-Ugbawka-Nara road and abducted three women after rubbing the occupants of the vehicle.

The incident was said to have been reported to the Agbani Police Division who quickly dispatched its operatives who pushed for the abductors.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said that the command had commenced an investigation into the incident.

Amaraizu said three women abducted by the hoodlums had been rescued and re-united with their families.

Amaraizu said in the statement “the Enugu State command of the Nigeria Police has commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident of attack of a commercial bus and abduction of some victims by hoodlums along Agbani- Ugbawka road in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“It was however, gathered that yet to be identified hoodlums had on 14/6/19 along Agbani Ugvawka road allegedly struck at a commercial bus with some passengers plying towards the road and abducting three female persons after allegedly robbing the said bus and zoomed into the bush.

“It was further gathered that the operatives of the operation Puff Adder acting on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, promptly raced to the scene and embarked on aggressive combing of the bush which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims without payment of any money just as no ransom was demanded.

“No injury was sustained by victims who already have reunited with their various families.”