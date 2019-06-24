Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has said it rescued four members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) abducted while returning from Lagos to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The victims and two other passengers were among the occupants of a commercial bus that was hijacked last week by gunmen and taken to a forest in Evekwu community, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that operatives of the Rumuji Police Station, on a tip-off, combed the forest and rescued the victims yesterday.

The Rivers State police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the victims have been reunited with their families.

He said: “Today, June 23, at about 7:30am, in our sustained and unrelenting efforts in tackling criminality on the East/West Road, operatives of the Rumuji Police Station in a sting operation led by the divisional police officer, CSP Ademola Adebayo, stormed a forest at Evekwu in Emohua LGA, where six Kidnap Victims were rescued.”