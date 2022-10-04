By Christopher Oji

Four suspected known shoplifters were yesterday rescue from being lynched by angry mob when they were caught in the act at a Supermarket in Suru-Lere area of Lagos.

The police, said the suspects: Babatunde Ogunsemi, 48, Olatunde Ayinde, 50, Oludare Olusegun, 49, and Sunday Ebifega, 41, were rescued from a mob for allegedly shoplifting at a supermarket in Surulere.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)SP Benjamin Hundeyin,”the suspects were rescued and thereafter arrested following swift deployment of officers after receipt of a distress call from members of the community about the mob action. The syndicate had ventured into a supermarket, attempted to steal before they were caught.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were once captured on CCTV on 01/09/2022 shoplifting six bottles of Martell Blue swift cognac from the same supermarket.

One of the suspects, Sunday, had been previously charged to court in 2021 for shoplifting.

“The suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

“Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, commends residents of Lagos State for always promptly alerting the authorities to suspicious person/happenings and sternly warns member of the public to desist from jungle justice as it is a crime in itself”.