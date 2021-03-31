The Police Command in Kaduna State said it has rescued eight kidnapped victims and recovered an AK-49 rifle, in Galidamawa, Kidandan, Giwa Local Government Areas of the state .

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kaduna.

“On March 29, at about 0600hrs, men of Operation Puff Adder II attached to Kaduna Command, while on routine patrol along Galidamawa/Kidandan area of Giwa LGA, intercepted a group of armed bandits alongside some victims in their possession.

“On sighting the operatives, they took to their heels, abandoning their victims and one AK-49 rifle; and, in the process, eight victims were rescued unhurt.”