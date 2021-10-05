From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police command, yesterday, rescued nine kidnapped victims from a luxury bus in Okpella area of the state.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Kontongs, in a statement, said the victims were rescued in the bush following credible police information from the public.

“Acting on credible information from members of the public that a luxurious bus belonging to a private company traveling from one of the Eastern states to Abuja has been intercepted by group of hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers and taken to the bush, in Okpella area of Edo State, the DPO Okpella Divisional Headquarters, CSP Kolawole Aremu, immediately swung into action by mobilising his team from Okpella Division, Edo State Police Command and local vigilante group for immediate bush combing.

“The suspected kidnappers, noticing the team of operatives in their den, hurriedly abandoned the victims and escaped into the thick forest. The nine kidnapped victims were all rescued unhurt. They were advised to continue their journey after profiling them,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, has enjoined the general public to continue to support the police by providing credible information that would help in the fight against crime and criminal elements in the state.

