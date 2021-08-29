From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki
Police in Ebonyi State yesterday rescued a nine-month old female baby abandoned at a riverside in Ishielu area of the state.
The incident, Sunday Sun gathered, happened at Ebonyi river in Ezillo Community in Ishielu local government area of the state.
Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi Command, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident in a statement in said the baby was sighted by a farmer, who alerted the police operatives attached to
Ishielu Police Division of the Command, who rescued and handed her over to the gender unit of the state command.
“The Commissioner of Po- lice, Ebonyi State Command, CP Aliyu Garba, has directed that the baby be accorded proper medical attention and taken to a government facility for custody and proper care.
“The CP assures the gen- eral public that the Command will continue to collaborate with all the relevant govern- ment agencies and non-gov- ernmental bodies in fighting against this inhuman act and other social vices in Ebonyi State.”
Leave a Reply