Police in Ebonyi State yesterday rescued a nine-month old female baby abandoned at a riverside in Ishielu area of the state.

The incident, Sunday Sun gathered, happened at Ebonyi river in Ezillo Community in Ishielu local government area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi Command, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident in a statement in said the baby was sighted by a farmer, who alerted the police operatives attached to