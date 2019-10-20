The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Sunday’s night announced that it has rescued abducted an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP),
Musa Rabo who was kidnapped over the weekend.
According to the post on Twitter handle of the force @Police NG at 11:05 pm on Sunday’s night, Rabo was rescued on unhurt.
The post read:” Musa Rabo abducted over the weekend was today 20th October 2019 rescued unhurt.
” The officer was successfully rescued this evening by a combined team of Police operatives from Kaduna, Niger and Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, backed-up by members of the elite Special Forces of the NPF.
” Two male suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.
” The officer was travelling in his civil dress, with his private vehicle and without escort or any special security at the time of the incident.
” He was not targeted as a cop. It was purely an opportunistic crime, indiscriminately and maliciously targeted at citizens using that particular road. He was, perhaps, positionally unlucky at the time of the incident!”
