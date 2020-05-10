Tony John, Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Okehi Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in a sting operation last night, stormed a forest in Ndashi, Etche Local Government Area (LGA), where they rescued a Lebanese identified as Mr. Bilal Nosser.

Nosser popularly known as Mr. B, a renowned Nollywood actor, was kidnapped at the early hours of yesterday in Imo State and taken to a forest in Ndashi, where he was rescued by the DPO and his team.

In the course of his rescue, one of the members of the gang by name Nwagor Faith, who was keeping watch over him was arrested while others took to their heels.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DPO), confirmed the report to journalists.

Omoni said the suspect had made useful confessions and named other members of his criminal gang.

He said efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing members and recover their operational weapons.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Venza car belonging to the victim has been recovered.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, has appealed to members of the public, particularly the residents of Etche and Omuma LGAs to increase their security consciousness and promptly report any suspicious movements and characters to the police.