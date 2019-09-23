Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Fourteen passengers, including the driver of a commercial 18-seater bus, who were reportedly abducted Sunday evening along Otan/Imesi Ile Road, Osun State by suspected Fulani herdsmen have been resuced, according to the police.

Daily Sun gathered that the abductions happened around 5 pm at Ajeoku Village junction.

The occupants of the commercial bus were said to be travelling from Osogbo to Abuja before they were waylaid by the abductors, following a tip off from their accomplices who were among the passengers.

A source who preferred anonymity said that the kidnappers pointed guns at the bus and ordered the passengers out before whisking them away to an unknown destination.

He disclosed that the driver would have escaped but could not due to the poor condition of the road.

A security source, however, disclosed that five of the abductees were later rescued by a security team which swung into action immediately they got the information of the incident.

He added that two of them were shot and are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Imesi-Ile.

Among the rescued were three siblings, the source said.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police, Mrs Biodun Ige, said that the police could not confirm whether the abductors were Fulani herdsmen. She, however, disclosed that the police had rescued all the abductees.