Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The police in Aba have rescued a six-year old-boy, Winners Adindu, stolen from his parent’s home at Osusu village in Obingwa Local Government Area.

It was gathered that he was stolen from his parent’s home sometime in October, 2019, by Adindu’s private teacher whose name could not be immediately ascertained.

A source close to the family disclosed that after picking Adindu on the fateful day, the boy got ‘missing’ and this prompted the parents, in company of his tutor, to report the matter to the Dragon Squad in Aba.

It was equally gathered the while Adindu’s parents were searching for him, the tutor, feigning ignorance of what happened, also joined in the search for the little boy.

However, when the Dragon Squad, led by its commander, Moses Iserhienrhien, swung into action, their investigations revealed that Adindu’s teacher had a hand in his disappearance.

The source said that during police investigation, it was discovered that the teacher, after picking up the boy from the home of his parents, in the pretence that she was taking him to her home for the lesson, handed him over to a suspected child trafficker called Anambra.