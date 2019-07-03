Desmond Mgboh/Kano

An in -law of the Aide De Camp (ADC) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Musa Umar, who was kidnapped about eight weeks ago in Daura, Katsina State, has been rescued in Kano.

Kano State police spokesman, Haruna Abdullahi, who confirmed the information to Daily Sun by phone, said that he was rescued in a compound in Gangaruwa town in Kombotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to him, the operation, which was coordinated by the Inspector General Police Intelligence Squad headed by Abba Kyari, in conjunction with the officers of the police in Kano State, was executed on Monday night.

He confirmed that the facility where he was held in captivity for days was initially cordoned off before the operation commenced in earnest.

He said that the old man was rescued unhurt by the officers who embarked on the rescue mission, adding, however, that one of the abductors was killed in a gun duel while two others escaped.

The spokesman also said that they have arrested a number of the abductors, who are presently in the custody. He added that they also recovered arms and ammunition from the scene of the crime.