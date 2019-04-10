Christopher Oji

The Nigerian Police have finally rescued the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, and six other persons kidnapped on April 6.

They were abducted at about 8:00pm at Ketu-Ereyun, Ikorodu and since then there was anxiety in the state as stakeholders, including the Lagos State Government, made frantic efforts for their rescue.

Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman DSP Bala Elkana said this morning that the victims were released unharmed by their abductors around 11:45pm Tuesday.

According to him, “The victims have since reunited with their families. The Command’s tactical teams are still in the creeks and forests combating the hoodlums. Water-tight security measures are in place across the State to forestall future occurrence.

“The Command deeply appreciate the support of the Lagos State Government and the good people of Lagos State who stood by us and also provided useful information that facilitated the prompt rescue of the victims. Together, we will continue to make Lagos State one of the safest states in Nigeria,” Elkana stated.