Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has announced the rescue of Mrs Hassana Garbua, the widow of the late Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba, late Saturday night.

The Command’s spokesman, Willy Aya, said officers were able to locate an abandoned SUV along the dreaded Abuja-Lokoja-Okene highway on which the late Speaker’s wife and mother were travelling, which gave the police a clue on her rescue

The police reports that the driver is yet to be rescued.

Mrs Garuba and driver of late Speaker were kidnapped Saturday afternoon along the Irepeni axis of Lokoja-Abuja highway, notorious for frequent abduction of motorists including high profile people.

The Speaker’s mother, said to be frail, was reportedly left untouched.

The latest kidnap victims along with Garuba’s driver were said to have been on their way to Auchi in Edo State, apparently in connection with the earlier news of Garuba’s death, earlier in the day.

The Speaker died earlier on Saturday morning from complications arising from COVID-19.

The Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Ede, had earlier confirmed the incident and promised that his men would be deployed to the scene to rescue the victims.