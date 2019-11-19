Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has rescued a medical doctor from his abductors three days after he was kidnapped by notorious kidnappers in the state.

It was learnt that the heavily armed kidnappers had stormed the home of the medical doctor, Emmanuel Orhember, of Baiki Hospital and forcibly taken him away to an unknown destination.

Narrating his ordeal to reporters, Orhembe said some gunmen had stormed his house and taken him away blind folded, where he was held in their custody for three days.

He said that while in their custody, he was made to lie on the ground and beaten, his head bruised with iron, and shot on the ankle and leg by one of the abductors.

He said they continuously asked him to provide money which he said he did not have, even as they threatened to kill him if he did not provide the money.

Luck however ran out on the abductors when the joint security task force of the police codenamed ‘Operation Zenda’led by SP Justin Gberindyer waded into the matter and within days found and rescued Orhembe from the kidnappers den in Mbayior forest.

The Operation Zenda team was said to have engaged the kidnappers in a shootout, killing three of the kidnappers in the process, while other members of the gang fled with bullet wounds.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report, even as she advised residents of the state, particularly those living in Gboko, to avail the police and other security authorities with useful information that will help in curbing crime in the state.

The police spokeswoman said that the last three months had been very peaceful in the state since the deployment of special operatives by police Commssioner Garba Mukkadas to comb every criminal hideout in Gboko, noting that the abduction of the medical doctor last week drew the attention of the Command which quickly sent operatives to smoke out the culprits

She listed items recovered during the police raid to include fetish charms, arms and ammunitions, phones, sim cards, among other accessories.