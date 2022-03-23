From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A combined Dragon Patrol Teams 27, 28, 19, 20, and 16 of the Delta State Police Command have rescued a 22-year-old boy kidnapped by hoodlums and kept in a car boot in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The boy, who drove an RX 350 car, silver in colour, with Reg. No. ASB 124 HK, was whisked away by four armed men from the university town of Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area, and driven to Effurun in the boot of his car until he was rescued by the police combined team.

State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development, in a statement, yesterday, said that a report about the kidnap was made on Sunday, March 20, at about 0300hrs at the Ozoro Police Division.

Edafe said that the gunmen drove the victim, who was thrown into the boot of the car, towards Ughelli in Ughelli North LGA.

“Consequently, Dragon Patrol Teams 27, 28, 19, 20, and 16 were massively deployed to the scene. The teams went on an intelligent led operation and trailed the kidnappers to PTI Junction, Effurun, where the kidnappers, upon noticing that the teams were closing in on them, abandoned the victim and the vehicle and fled.

“The victim (name withheld) ‘m’ age 22, from Ozoro, was rescued unhurt and the vehicle recovered,” DSP Edafe said.

He said that a manhunt was ongoing to track the fleeing hoodlums.

Similarly, a 27-year-old Nzubechi Emeka, who hails from Egbema LGA of Imo State, has been arrested over alleged theft of a newly purchased motorcycle in Obiaruku.

He said that on Saturday, March 19, at about 0600hrs, Safe Delta patrol team stationed along Umutu/Obiaruku Abraka road, received an information that one unregistered Lifan ladies motorcycle parked in the compound of the complainant (name withheld) had been stolen by unknown persons.

Edafe said, upon receiving the report, the police team embarked on intensive stop-and-search and, on Sunday, March 20, at about 1030hrs, information was received that the suspect was sighted moving towards Umunede.

He was trailed to Umunede where he was arrested and, upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Edafe, who disclosed that the motorcycle was recovered, said investigation was ongoing on the incident.