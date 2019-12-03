Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued a female youth Corp member, Onyiwara Chinwe Faith , who was abducted last week Friday.

She was rescued by a special squad coordinated by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu.

Chinwe was abducted at Epe on her way to Community Development Association (CDA). She was serving at ABC Farm, Ilamija Nla Village.

Lagos State police public relations officer , DSP Bala Elkana , said :” The Corp member was rescued at about 2.20am today( Tuesday) in a swampy forest around Ilamija Nla, Epe , after a serious gun battle. The kidnapper’s ring leader ,Moses Ofeye ,31 , from Ondo State, of Ijaw origin, was arrested with gun shot wounds.

” The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention due to the shock and trauma she experienced and long distance trek. But she is in stable condition. She has just been handed over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corp ( NYSC), and her family by the Commissioner of Police.

“Onyiwara Chinwe Faith, was abducted on November 29, while on her way to attend CDA meeting at Ilamija, Epe. The abductors demanded for N50million ransom,but later reduced it to N400,000 from the Farm Manager to be dropped at Ijebu Ososa area. But no ransom was paid.

“The Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and family of the rescued Corp member were filled with gratitude to the Commissioner of Police for rescuing their daughter alive “.