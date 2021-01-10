From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Police in Ondo State have rescued a couple, Mr. and Mrs Gbenga Ibikunke who were kidnapped last week along Uso-Owo road in Ondo State.

The couple was kidnapped and their three children were left inside their car while travelling from Ebonyi State to Akure.

However, policemen later rescued the children after they found them abandoned in the car.

The combined team of military personnel, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Amotekun Corps were mobilised to comb the forest and rescue the victims.

Two suspects were arrested and taken into custody even as the kidnappers demanded for N10m ransom.

Ondo Police spokesman, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the rescue of the couple.

He said they were rescued at the forest they were taken to on Thursday night by the kidnappers.

“We got information about the incident and we quickly dispatched our tatical squad for a rescue mission. We heard they were asking for N20million ransom but we are not interested in that. Rather we are going after them. We rescued the couple and we are going to get the perpetrators soon,” he said.