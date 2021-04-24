The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kwara, Mohammed Bagega, has confirmed the rescue of a 69-year-old farmer, Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, kidnapped on Wednesday by a seven-man gang.

Bagega said the victim, kidnapped in his farm at Oke Onigbin, was rescued on Friday after a painstaking search and rescue operation conducted within Oke Onigbin, Iloffa, Ekiti and Eruku areas of the state.

The operation, he said, involved the police and other members of the security community in the state.

According to him, the intense efforts and the pressure mounted by security agents forced the abductors to abandon their victim at Oyogbo village when it became obvious they couldn’t escape arrest.

“The victim is presently undergoing medical checkup in a hospital (name withheld).

“Effort is being intensified to get the abductors apprehended,” said the police commissioner.

He, however, called on the public to cooperate more with the police by offering useful information.

He assured the residents of their safety at all times, while warning criminal elements to vacate the state.

The police command, he said, would not hesitate to employ all lawful means to deal with criminals, irrespective of their status. (NAN)