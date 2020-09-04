Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital, Idoani, Ondo State, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun who was abducted in Owani alongside two other persons has been rescued by the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed that the medical officer was rescued on Friday.

Ikoro said the victims were rescued by the combined efforts of the police and other security operatives who moved into the forest for the operation.

He also revealed that 12 suspected kidnappers, including those who abducted the doctor have now been apprehended by the police.

The PPRO assured that the police would investigate the matter and ensure that the culprits face the wrath of the law.

He said the culprits will also be charged to court as soon as police conclude their investigations on the matter.

It was however not confirmed whether or not ransom was paid before the victim was rescued.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded for #6million ransom from the family of the kidnapped doctor.