Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Two Catholic priests who were kidnapped on the eve of Christmas Day in Umueri, Anambra State, have been rescued by the Police.

The priests, Rev. Fr. Peter Nwachukwu and Rev. Fr. Cajethan Apeh, Parish Priest and Vicar of St Theresa’s Catholic Parish, Umueze, in Anambra State, have been reunited with their congregation.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, Muhammed Haruna, confirmed the development.

Details later…