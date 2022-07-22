The Cross River Police Command, has rescued a student of Arthur Jarvis University, who was kidnapped on July 19, from the campus in Akpabuyo Local Government Area, near Calabar.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the rescue of the victim in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Calabar.

Ugbo described the rescue as a “laudable breakthrough”, adding that one suspect was arrested by the police during the operation.

“Our men have rescued the victim. A crack team of officers combed the creeks of Akpabuyo and rescued the victim at about 11: 00 p.m., of Thursday night.

“The manhunt was based on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aminu Alhassan, and we thank God that the student was rescued alive.

“She is recovering and also receiving treatment at the moment. This is a serious note of warning that we will not tolerate any form of criminality in any part of the state.

“No matter where they hide, we shall always smoke them out, no matter how long it takes,” she said.

Ugbo said that the command was taking the fight to all kidnappers and criminals in the state to their hideouts.

“We are not going to allow any person or group to carry out any nefarious activity in any part of Cross River,” she warned.

When contacted, the Chancellor and Founder of the institution, Mr Arthur-Jarvis Archibong, thanked God for the safe return of his student and commended the police for a job well done. (NAN)