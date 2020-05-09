Tony John, Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Okehi Police Station led by the Divisional Police Station (DPO) in a sting operation last night, stormed a forest in Ndashi, Etche Local Government Area (LGA), where they rescued Mr Bilal Nosser.

Nosser, popularly known as Mr B, a renowned Nollywood actor, was kidnapped at the early hours of yesterday in Imo State and taken to a forest in Ndashi, where he was rescued by the DPO and his team.

In the course of his rescue, one of the members of the gang identified as Nwagor Faith, who was keeping watch over the abducted actor, was arrested while the others took to flight.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DPO), confirmed the report to reporters.

Omoni said the suspect had made useful confessions and named other members of his gang.

He said efforts have been intensified to arrest his fleeing members and recover their operational weapons.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Venza car belonging to the victim has been recovered.

The State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has appealed to members of the public, particularly the residents of Etche and Omuma LGAs, to increase their security consciousness and promptly report any suspicious movements and characters to the police.