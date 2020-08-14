Desmond Mgboh/Kano

The police in Kano have rescued a 30- year old man, Ahmed Aminu, who was held in solitary confinement for years in the state capital.

According to checks, the victim was held in forced custody inside his father’s car garage at Mariri Quarters, in the outskirts of the state capital.

According to the police, at about 11: 15 pm on the 13th August, 2020, they received information that one Aminu Farawa had locked up his 30- year old biological son, Ahmed Aminu, inside his car garage within his house, for about seven 7 years, without proper feeding and proper health care.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the police disclosed that following the tip off, they immediately swung into action.

They stated that having achieved rescued the victim, they rushed him to Murtala Muhammed Specialists Hospital in the state, where he was immediately admitted in the facility while adding that the father of the victim, Aminu Farawa, who was behind the crime, was immediately arrested.

While indicating that preliminary investigation in respect to the incident had been flagged off, the police said that the suspect, upon interrogation by a team of investigators, had confessed to have locked-up the victim for three (3) years on allegation of suspected drug-abuse.

The statement disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani, has since ordered that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.