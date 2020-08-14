Desmond Mgboh/Kano
According to the police, at about 11: 15 pm on the 13th August, 2020, they received information that one Aminu Farawa had locked up his 30- year old biological son, Ahmed Aminu, inside his car garage within his house, for about seven 7 years, without proper feeding and proper health care.
In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the police disclosed that following the tip off, they immediately swung into action.
While indicating that preliminary investigation in respect to the incident had been flagged off, the police said that the suspect, upon interrogation by a team of investigators, had confessed to have locked-up the victim for three (3) years on allegation of suspected drug-abuse.
