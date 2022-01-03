From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Police said they have commenced investigation into the attack on popular female Nigerian musician, Teniola Akpata, in Rivers State.

The incident occurred at the weekend, where the plus-sized artist was performing at the annual Buguma Town Carnival, in Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state.

The acting spokesman of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, had earlier confirmed the incident to journalists. But, when Daily Sun contacted her, she said she would get back to the reporter.

Meanwhile, she told newsmen that Teni was rescued by security operatives unhurt.

Iringe-Koko explained: “She was invited for a carnival where she was performing, some miscreants started throwing stones and all that.

“But, the police and other security agencies were on ground to ensure nothing happened and the command has started investigation into the incident to ascertain what really happened.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The police division there in Buguma has been mandated to fish out those behind the attack. We will ensure they are brought to book.”

It was gathered that popular artist, Teniola, also known as Teni, allegedly escaped a mob attack while performing at the event.

Also, it was reportedly said that Teni was performing a hit ‘Super Power’, when sporadic gunshots rented the air, sending everyone scampering for safety.

According to reports, the carnival was going on smoothly before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Suspected hoodlums were alleged to have thrown her with bottles, a situation that attracted the attention of security operatives.