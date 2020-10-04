(Peter Okolie, NAN)

The Police Command in Anambra State has rescued a day-old baby wrapped in a cloth, who abandoned inside a drainage in Abuja Estate in Awka.

The spokesman for the command, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Awka.

Mohammed said efforts made to trace the mother of the baby proved abortive.

‘On October 3, at about 8:25 am., a good samaritan resident in Abuja Estate behind NSCDC office, Awka, reported at B Division Police Station, Awka at about 7:30 am.

‘That a day-old baby was wrapped in a cloth and abandoned inside a gutter at same area by unknown person.

‘The scene was visited by police operatives and the baby, which was in good health condition was rescued,’ he said.

Mohammed said the baby was handed over to Time to Fort Care Specialist Medical Centre, Awka, for safe keep.

He said that the state Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs had been contacted, saying ‘the baby will be handed over to the Social Welfare Department of the ministry for proper care.’

He, however, said that efforts were being made to trace the mother, to unravel the circumstance leading to the abandoning of the baby.