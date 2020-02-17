Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Police on Monday in Lokoja said they were able to rescue one of the six staff of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), that were abducted on Sunday along the Obajana – Kabba road, in Kogi State.

According to the police public relations officer, Willy Aya, CP Ayuba Ede immediately swung into action and ordered the Anti-Robbery Squad to go after the hoodlums in a bid to rescue the victims.

The victims who are said to be from the Abuja head office of the organization were said to have been kidnapped around noon on their way to Kabba, (a less than one hour drive) in preparation for the mock JAMB which commenced nationwide on Monday.

Although the police neither gave the name of the rescued victim nor details of those kidnapped, motorists and concerned citizens in the state have raised alarm over the continued complicity of the police and soldiers who are supposed to keep watch over the dead spots in the area.

According to investigations, the police and soldiers stationed on the highway are busy collecting and extorting money from motorists and motorcyclists while the kidnappers and armed robbers operate with each without any challenge.

It was learnt that almost all the men and officers of Kabba police divisional headquarter are on the road on a daily basis splitting themselves into up to 13 road check points harassing and extorting money from innocent motorists while men of the underworld operate with ease.

Investigations revealed that men of the underworld operate sometimes one to three times a day while the police and army at check points are normally stationed within the communities on the highway while the porous and dangerous spots are left unguarded.

The motorists, however, appealed to the Inspector General of Police and the state governor to save motorists from the hands of the men of the underworld who kill and maim at will without anyone being arrested.