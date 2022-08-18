From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The operatives of the Marine Department of Bayelsa State Police Command on Wednesday foiled an attack on a passenger’s boat and rescued four passengers onboard, along the Nembe-Brass waterways.

According to investigations the Police team was on a routine patrol when it ran into the operation by the Sea-pirates and engaged them in a gun duel.

The Police team was able to repel the attack forcing the pirates to escape into the creek with bullet wounds.

Bayelsa Police Command spokesman, Asinim Butwats in a statement said the Police are on the trail of the fleeing suspects.

“On 17 August 2022 at about 1730 hours, Operatives of the Marine Department of the Bayelsa State Police Command, while on patrol along the Nembe- Brass waterways came under attack by sea pirates who were robbing passengers and attempting to kidnap some of them in a speed boat named Tari Marine 2.

“The operatives repelled the attack, subdued the pirates by their superior firepower and rescued the passengers. The pirates ran to a nearby creek and escaped with bullet wounds. They abandoned their speedboat, with one military camouflage, one bullet proof jacket and one cutlass.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a discreet investigation to unravel the identity of the Sea pirates.”

Meanwhile the State Command has condemned the lynching of a suspected armed robber

at Green Villa, Biogbolo, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Findings indicated that the suspected armed robber Wednesday night allegedly pointed a gun at a resident of Green Villa Road, Biogbolo and robbed him of his Android phone.

Some residents who witnessed the incident were enraged and gave the suspect a hot chase and eventually caught up with him. He was beaten and burnt to death before the arrival of the Police.

Butwats cautioned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands adding that the corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.