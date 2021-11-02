From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

There are indications that six people kidnapped by bandits in University of Abuja staff quarters, on Tuesday, have been rescued successfully.

A staff of the University confirmed that the victims were rescued at Abaji, along Abuja-Lokoja expressway, with the help of the Police and local vigilantee. “The rescued victims are currently at the Abaji police station,” the staff said.

On Tuesday morning, some unspecified number of bandits invaded the staff quarters of the University located at Giri, along Abuja-Lokoja expressway, attacked staff and their family members, and made away with six people.

The attack sent strong fears and panic among students and lecturers of the school, who had before now, registered their concerns about the poor state of security in the school and its environs, particularly the increasing number of strange faces and movements within the school campus.

Some of the frightened residents threatened to vacate the staff quarters as quickly as possible because of the fear of further attacks by the bandits.

The abducted persons include a nine year old son of Prof. Bassey Ubong and his housemaid, one deputy registrar identified as Malam Mohammed Sambo, one Prof. Sumaila Obansa Joseph with his son and one Dr. Tobins Ferguson Hamilton.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, Chairman and members of the governing council, and other management staff of the school, as well as the police and detachment of soldiers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were the early callers at the venue of the attack.

Students at both mini and main campus of the University were seen in groups discussing the development, with fear and anxiety written all over their face.

Victims and eyewitnesses told journalists that the bandits, undoubtedly, took advantage of the porousity of the school community, gained entry into the staff quarters through the unfenced part of the quarters, and begun to unleash terror on the residents.

They confirmed that the operation started few minutes past 12am on Tuesday morning, and lasted for more than two hours.