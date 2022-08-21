From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

But for the intervention of operatives of Delta State Police Command, two suspected kidnappers would have met their waterloo in the hands of a mob in Warri area of the state.

The suspects, 32-year old Oti Shevire and one Amos, were facing the prospect of jungle justice by a large crowd who descended on them.

Although their offense was not immediately known, a woman among the crowd accused them of kidnapping her 17-year son.

However, the arrival of officers attached to Eagle Net patrol team who were on visibility and confidence building patrol along Effurun roundabout, saved the suspects who are cooling their heels in police custody.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, added that the kidnapped 17-year old victim was also rescued from the den of kidnappers, following the confession of the suspects.

Edafe said the matter was still under investigation, disclosing that 22-year old suspect was also arrested during a stop and search operation along Warri-Sapele road with one locally made cut-to-size gun loaded with two live cartridges.

The suspect, one Aaron Uko, concealed the gun in his body close to his private part, according to Edafe.

Narrating the episode, Edafe said “police operatives attached to Dragon 26 and Dragon 29 while on intensive stop and search duty along Warri-Sapele road, intercepted a Volkswagen Jetta commercial vehicle with registration number PTN 242 TA, conveying some passengers from Sapele to Warri.

“The team subjected the passengers to a search, during which one locally made cut-to-size gun loaded with two live cartridges were recovered from one Aaron Uko aged 22 years of Sapele.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that he bought the gun in the year 2018 from a man nicknamed ‘OSE’ for N27,000 and buried it in his house before leaving for Ghana.

“He was arrested and taken into custody, the exhibit recovered, and investigation is ongoing.”