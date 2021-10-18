From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A traditional ruler in Ekiti State, last Thursday, had his twin daughters, driver, security aide and maid kidnapped while returning from Osi to Obbo-Ayegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the rescue of the victims by the policemen.

“The Kwara State Police Command is pleased to inform the members of the public of the successful search and rescue operations conducted in the kidnap incidents involving a twin girls of Oba Samuel Adelodun, the Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle, in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State and three servants on 14/10/2021,” Ajayi said.

He added that the kidnappers succumbed to the pressure from the policemen during the search and rescue operation, abandoned the victims and ran into the bush. Ajayi said the operation was carried out by the Command’s tactical team, in collaboration with local vigilantes and hunters.

“The feat, as usual, was made possible with the confidence reposed in the Kwara State Police Command, the support of the families of the victims and the collaboration of vigilante and local hunters of the area and the Royal Highness, the Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle.

“The victims were, thereafter, rescued unhurt, medically examined, found healthy and handed over to their families. Effort is still being intensified to arrest the fleeing kidnappers.

“Confidence building patrols and stop and search procedures by men of the Kwara police Command have been ordered in the area by the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo,” he added.

