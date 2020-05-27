Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have rescued two siblings aged five and ten who were recently abducted from their home in Abakaliki at gunpoint by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Mrs Loveth Oda, disclosed this to reporters in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

Oda alleged that the kidnappers had robbed the mother of the siblings of a huge amount of money before taking her children away.

According to her, the suspected kidnappers later demanded the sum of ten million naira in ransom but later abandoned the children at Afikpo South Local Government Area following pressure from police operatives.

The police spokeswoman announced that the children had been reunited with their parents, while efforts are being made to track down the abductors and their collaborators.

Daily Sun has also gathered that three other suspects were also in police custody over attempted abduction of a seven-month-old baby in Abakaliki.