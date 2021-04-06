From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has rescued two-year-old twins locked up in a room by their mother for three days without food in Igbara-Odo in Ekiti SouthWest Local Government Area of the state.

Their mother identified as Joy Fatoba, was said to have threatened to kill the kids if anyone forced her to open the door.

The command’s Public Relations Officer Sunday Abutu said, “The Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS), upon the receipt of the information on Monday, swung into action, rushed to the scene and tactically rescued the two kids.”

Abutu said the woman during interrogation revealed that the father of her kids abandoned her when she was pregnant and travelled to Calabar in Cross River State and has not returned to take care of her and the kids.

“According to her, she could no longer fend for herself and her two kids recently because her hair dressing work started failing.

“The two kids, who appear unhealthy, it was gathered, are already two years old but can neither walk nor stand on their own without support due to starvation,” Abutu stated.

The Police spokesman added that the two kids were immediately taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment while investigation into the matter has commenced.

He promised that the command will ensure the safety of the children and their mother.