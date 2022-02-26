By Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police Command has rescued a 37-year-old man from the hands of kidnappers after he was abducted at Otu-Jeremi Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Delta State Police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe noted that “following a distress call from members of the public that some hoodlums stormed the community and kidnapped a young man along with his Toyota Corolla car, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Otu-Jeremi Division swiftly detailed patrol teams who went on their trail.

But before their arrival, policemen attached to Counter Terrorism Unit, Base 5, Warri, who were escorting their principal coincidentally ran into the hoodlums.

“They trailed the hoodlums to Ekrokpe Community. The hoodlums upon sighting the police, shot at them and the team retaliated. The vehicle was successfully demobilized by the team and one of the suspects, Onwuka Kelly, 23, was arrested, while the victim (name withheld), 37, of Egbo-Urhie Community of Ughelli South LGA, was rescued unhurt. The following exhibits were recovered from the suspect: one double barrel gun, one single barrel gun and one live cartridge. Investigation is ongoing.

“Also, on February 22, acting on information received from a tricycle (Keke) rider that two young men flagged him down at PTI junction, Effurun, and hired him to convey them to Agbarho.

The tricycle rider further stated that on getting to Agbarho Bridge along Ughelli-Port-Harcourt Expressway, one of the passengers hit him on the head, forced him out of the tricycle and robbed him of his tricycle. The DPO Agbarho Division detailed operatives to investigate it with a view to arresting the suspects and recovering the tricycle.

“Consequently, on February 23, upon an intelligence-led investigation, the hoodlums were trailed to their hideout in Eghwarha Road, Agbarho, where two suspects – Goodluck Ahirima, 24, and Charles Oyibocha, 24, were arrested and the snatched tricycle recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”