Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja, said it has rescued all the four National Youth Service Corps members kidnapped along the Funtua-Gusau Road on March 8.

The corp members Oladehin Paul, Ojo Temitope, Ojewale Elizabeth and Adenigbuyan Adegboyega were abducted while on their way to the NYSC Orientation Camp, Gusau in Zamfara State.

Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba, who made this known said the corps members had since been handed over to the Zamfara State Director of the National Youth Service Corps, while Mohammed Ardo whole a co-traveller from Gusau who was also kidnapped along with the corps members was also rescued and reunited with his family.

Mba in a statement issued on Wednesday night said: “Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force today March 11, 2020 rescued four NYSC corps members who were kidnapped on March 9, 2020 along Funtua-Gusau Road on their way to NYSC Orientation Camp, Gusau in Zamfara State.

“The successful rescue operation came as a result of diligent and intense intelligence gathering and sustained coordinated operations.

“The corps members: Oladehin Paul, Ojo Temitope, Ojewale Elizabeth and Adenigbuyan Adegboyega have since been handed over to the Zamfara State Director of the National Youth Service Corps, while Mohammed Ardo, a co-traveller from Gusau who was also kidnapped along with the corps members has also been rescued and successfully reunited with his family.

“The Inspector-General of Police, M.A. Adamu while commending the Commissioner of Police in charge of Katsina State Sanusi Buba, his operatives as well as good citizens of the state who supported the police operations, assures Nigerians of the unrelenting determination of the force to rid the nation of all forms of crime and criminality.”