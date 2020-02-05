The Katsina State Police Command said it has rescued 26 kidnapped persons at Dungun-Muazu in Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure at a press conference on Wednesday in Katsina.

Isah disclosed the rescued victims comprised of 18 males and eight females.

He said that the victims were kidnapped on January 6; when over 100 bandits on 50 motorbikes attacked their village, Badna-Buruku village in Chukun local government area of Kaduna State.

Isah added that the hoodlums on motorcycles abducted the victims into a forest in Zamfara State.

According to him, the bandits requested for N1 million ransom from each of the victims’ families and threatened to kill them if their relations failed to comply with the demand.

He revealed that officers of the command on patrol at Dungun-Muazu Forest, Sabuwa local government area of Katsina State, found the victims wondering.

The spokesman revealed that the victims were referred to Ibrahim Coomassie Police Hospital, Katsina, for treatment, adding that the command was making efforts to reunite them with their families. (NAN)